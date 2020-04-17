Punjab to use plasma therapy in critical COVID cases, infected ACP to be first

In this treatment, the plasma of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and has sufficient antibodies to fight the disease, is drawn and transferred to people still suffering from the disease. Express Photo: Jaipal Singh In this treatment, the plasma of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and has sufficient antibodies to fight the disease, is drawn and transferred to people still suffering from the disease. Express Photo: Jaipal Singh

After Kerala, Punjab has decided to go for plasma therapy in critical COVID-19 cases. In the first such COVID-19 treatment in the state, the government has decided to support the medical team of SPS Apollo Hospital, Ludhiana which has decided to use plasma treatment in the case of a Ludhiana ACP, who was diagnosed as coronavirus positive a few days ago. The police officer is on ventilator support.

A government statement said the issue was raised during video conference of state officials with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to review the COVID-19 situation, and the CM gave a go ahead to use plasma therapy. In this treatment, the plasma of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and has sufficient antibodies to fight the disease, is drawn and transferred to people still suffering from the disease.

The statement added that the family of the Punjab Police ACP, who is admitted in Ludhiana’s SPS Apollo hospital, has given permission for the therapy, for which the Director Health Services, Punjab is coordinating with potential plasma donors.

Latest technology will be used in the therapy, it was disclosed at the video conference. The therapy is being arranged by the state government’s Health Advisor Dr. K K Talwar, who is the former Director of PGIMER. On Dr. Talwar’s request, Dr. Neelam Marwaha, former Head of Department, Blood Transfusion Department, PGI, had agreed to guide the efforts for plasma therapy, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, three persons who had come in contact with the ACP have also tested positive for COVID-19. They have been identified as his wife, a constable posted with him, and another SI, who was posted as an SHO under the ACP’s jurisdiction.

