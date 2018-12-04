Punjab to partner NGOs to set up old age homes

PUNJAB GOVERNMENT has decided to collaborate with NGOs for setting up old age homes in the state.

Advertising

The government will provide a grant-in-aid to the NGOs for the purpose, the state told the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday. The government is planning to cover seven districts in each financial year till 2021.

Though the Section 19 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007 requires the state government to open an old age home in each district for a minimum of 150 indigent senior citizens, there is only one at present in Hoshiarpur, while 39 are being run by the NGOs. The response was filed in a PIL filed by Kuljit Singh Bedi.

The Finance Department has given approval to the Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development to collaborate with the organisations to cover 21 districts during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22. The Department of Social Security will also prescribe minimum standards for running the homes, its Joint Director Charanjit Singh Mann said in a submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli on Monday. According to the action plan submitted before the court, the government had also considered two options establish the old age homes on its own.

Advertising

The Finance Department on the two options said, “from the financial perspective obviously, adopting (of) Old Age Homes run by the NGOs, by the State Government is a beneficial option.” A single old age home would have cost the State Rs 7.27 crore, but if the same is adopted by the government it would cost the state Rs 1.87 crore, according to the action plan.

“In the existing Old Age Homes, the number of residents ranges from 5 to 61, barring two homes which have 157 and 179 residents each. Most of them cater to fewer than 50 residents at the moment,” the affidavit reads.

The government, however, has said that most people do not want to send their parents or relatives to such homes due to socio-cultural factors.

“Efforts will also have to be made to proactively identify homeless, indigent elderly persons and house them in an Old Age Home rather than leave them to the cruel mercies of life on the streets,” Mann said in the affidavit.