Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Punjab to organize first online ‘Janta Darbar’ of water, supply, sanitation dept: Minister

Water Supply and Sanitation Department Head Mohammad Ishfaq has already issued the procedure regarding filing complaints in Janta Darbar.

Jimpa said that the first state-level online Janta Darbar will be organised on February 6 from 11.30 am to 2 pm.(File Photo)

The Punjab government would start the first of its kind online Janta Darbar of department of water supply and sanitation on February 6.

If villagers are facing any problem regarding the supply of clean water and sanitation or they want to file a complaint, they can register their complaints online. In the Janta Darbar, grievances would be heard by Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa. All senior officers of the department and district officers would also be present with the minister.

Jimpa said that the first state-level online Janta Darbar will be organised on February 6 from 11.30 am to 2 pm. He said that this Janta Darbar would be organised every 15 days so that government services can be provided to the people at their doorsteps as promised by the Punjab government. The guidelines have been issued to all headquarter/district officers and employees for ensuring the success of this event.

Water Supply and Sanitation Department Head Mohammad Ishfaq has already issued the procedure regarding filing complaints in Janta Darbar. He added that Jimpa will attend this event at Chandigarh, in which all Chief Engineers will also participate. Apart from this, Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers would attend ‘Janta Darbar’ online from their respective offices.

Procedure for filing complaint:

Citizens who want to lodge a complaint can connect online at the link https://headdwss.my.webex.com/headdwss.my/j.php?MTID=mb93a5a19bb8a03372346bce9780ae495. Apart from this, they can also be connected through WebExMeeting number: 2642 015 6498 (Password: 1234). Those who want to convey their grievances before the minister should register their grievances in advance so that the complaint can be properly resolved by the Minister after analyzing it before the meeting.

Advance complaints can be lodged on toll free number- 1800-180-2468 or email dwsssnkhelpdesk@gmail.com or website dwss.punjab.gov.in/Citizen Corner Register Online Complaint. (If there is any technical problem while filing the complaint then it can be sent to the given email)

It is pertinent to mention that the citizens will wait in their virtual waiting room during the ‘Janta Darbar’. Citizens will come one by one on the basis of the priority of the registered complaints and after listening to the complaints, the minister will make every effort to solve them on the spot. Only after solving the first complaint, the next complaint be heard. If a complainant does not want to wait or if the meeting time runs out, he/she can lodge his complaint later on, at the toll free number/email/website.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 21:08 IST
