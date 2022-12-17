scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

GST council meeting today: Punjab to oppose inadequate representation from states in GSTAT

The 48th GST council meeting, to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will be held virtually after a gap of nearly six months. The last meeting was held on June 28-29.


Upset that states are only allowed to have one representative in their respective GST Appellate Tribunals (GSTAT), Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema will raise the matter at the GST council meeting to be held on Saturday. The 48th GST council meeting, to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will be held virtually after a gap of nearly six months.

The Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal is the forum of second appeal in GST laws and the first common forum for dispute resolution between the Centre and states. Being a common forum, GSTAT will ensure that there is uniformity in redressal of GST disputes and, therefore, in implementation of GST across the country.

Though states’ GSTATs would hear complaints regarding SGST, only chief secretaries of states are members of the state appellate tribunals, the rest of the members being dignitaries of prominence. “We have an objection. Why should there be just one member when the complaints will be regarding the state’s GST? We will raise it in the GST council meeting today. This is taking away the rights of the states. They should be given more rights. This will be our line,” a government functionary said.

He added that the state government was also seeking more rights to the state on preventing evasion of GST. “For the states where GST was evaded on gold, e-billing has been made mandatory. Punjab’s steel industry is based on scrap. E-billing own scrap should also be made mandatory. We will raise this also.”

More from Chandigarh

The last GST Council meeting was held on June 28-29. At the meeting, Sitharaman is likely to raise the issue of GST compensation which has been stopped. A fund-crunched Punjab has to scrape the barrel to pay its liabilities and it has been depending on borrowings.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 12:11:08 pm
