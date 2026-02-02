Punjab to lose Rs 4,800 crore every year as Finance Commission ends Revenue Deficit Grant

The 16th Finance Commission has stopped the Revenue Deficit Grant for Punjab, potentially costing the state Rs 24,000 crore over five years. (File Photo)

In the election year, when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government is scrapping the barrel to pay Rs 1,000 per month to women voters, the 16th Finance Commission Sunday stopped the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), tightening the state’s purse strings further as it could lose Rs 4800 crore per year.

The 16th Finance Commission report was tabled in Parliament Sunday.

The termination of RDG for Punjab, which is fiscally stressed, could cost the state up to Rs 24,000 crore over the five-year award period. RDGs are allocated as a stabilising fiscal support to cushion states with persistent revenue shortfalls.

“This is a huge loss. Punjab already has a debt of Rs 4 lakh crore, and will have to mobilise more resources to make up for this loss. This also amounts to weakening of the federal structure. The Centre should help the cash-strapped states, which were hoping that the Centre would help out,” said Kesar Singh Bhangu, a noted economist.