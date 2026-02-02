Punjab to lose Rs 4,800 crore every year as Finance Commission ends Revenue Deficit Grant

Economist Kesar Singh Bhangu said that it was "a huge loss". "Punjab already has a debt of Rs 4 lakh crore, and will have to mobilise more resources to make up for this loss".

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
2 min readFeb 2, 2026 02:09 PM IST
Economists warn the move will tighten finances of the debt-burdened state despite a marginal rise in tax devolution.The 16th Finance Commission has stopped the Revenue Deficit Grant for Punjab, potentially costing the state Rs 24,000 crore over five years. (File Photo)
In the election year, when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government is scrapping the barrel to pay Rs 1,000 per month to women voters, the 16th Finance Commission Sunday stopped the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), tightening the state’s purse strings further as it could lose Rs 4800 crore per year.

The 16th Finance Commission report was tabled in Parliament Sunday.

The termination of RDG for Punjab, which is fiscally stressed, could cost the state up to Rs 24,000 crore over the five-year award period. RDGs are allocated as a stabilising fiscal support to cushion states with persistent revenue shortfalls.

“This is a huge loss. Punjab already has a debt of Rs 4 lakh crore, and will have to mobilise more resources to make up for this loss. This also amounts to weakening of the federal structure. The Centre should help the cash-strapped states, which were hoping that the Centre would help out,” said Kesar Singh Bhangu, a noted economist.

The Finance Commission retained the overall state’s share in the divisible pool of Central taxes at 41 per cent, in line with the previous award period, and introduced new parameters, including a GDP contribution factor, in the horizontal devolution formula for allocating tax devolution among states.

“Punjab, a state grappling with high committed expenditure on salaries, pensions and subsidies, was among the largest beneficiaries of RDGs under the 15th FC. The stopping of this grant would certainly affect the state,” said Bhangu.

In a partial upside, however, the Finance Commission slightly increased Punjab’s share of tax devolution to 1.996 per cent, up from 1.807 per cent under the previous commission. This move will yield an estimated Rs 1,500 crore in additional funds over the award period. The Commission has also earmarked grants totalling approximately Rs 19,623 crore for rural and urban local bodies and disaster management.

Story continues below this ad

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said Monday the state’s expectations of meaningful revenue support were unmet. He pointed out that stringent norms for disaster relief funds could potentially reduce actual disbursements.

A major share of Punjab’s revenue is absorbed by subsidies, salaries, and pensions.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express' Punjab bureau.

