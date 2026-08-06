Punjab to levy Rs 10,000 fine for cutting trees at home without permission under new bill
The Bill exempts several commercially grown tree species from the permission requirement. These include eucalyptus, poplar, bamboo, subabul, neem and dek, allowing landowners to fell them without prior approval.
A senior government official said the legislation is intended to protect trees outside forest areas, as trees within protected forests and along notified forest roads are already covered under existing forest laws.
Residents in Punjab’s urban areas will have to seek permission before felling most trees in their homes or private premises, failing which they could face a penalty of Rs 10,000 for the first violation, under a new law approved by the Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday.
The Cabinet has cleared the Punjab Protection of Trees Bill, 2026, which is likely to be introduced in the Assembly during the ongoing session. The proposed legislation aims to regulate the felling of trees outside notified forest areas, preserve urban green cover and compensate for environmental loss caused by cutting trees.
An official said the law would apply only to urban areas, while rural Punjab has been kept outside its ambit in view of the existing practice of agro-forestry in villages. The Bill proposes that anyone found felling a tree without prior approval would be fined Rs 10,000 for the first offence, Rs 35,000 for the second and Rs 50,000 for every subsequent violation.
Residents granted permission to cut a tree would have to plant ten saplings in lieu of every tree felled. If they do not have sufficient space, they may plant the saplings on a neighbour’s property with consent or at another suitable location. In case that is not feasible, they will have to deposit Rs 1,800 per tree with the Forest Department, which will undertake the plantation. A dedicated fund is proposed to be created for this purpose and can be used only for raising and maintaining trees. The Bill also proposes a penalty of Rs 2,000 per tree if the compensatory plantation is not maintained.
A senior government official said the legislation is intended to protect trees outside forest areas, as trees within protected forests and along notified forest roads are already covered under existing forest laws. “This law is meant for urban trees growing outside forest land. There is currently no dedicated legislation governing their protection,” the official said.
The proposed law envisages the appointment of Tree Protection Officers (TPOs), likely to be Executive Officers of municipal bodies, in every urban local body. Any person intending to cut a tree will have to submit an application stating the reasons. Where a tree poses an immediate danger to life or property, the TPO will have to decide the application within seven days. In all other cases, permission will have to be granted or rejected within 30 days. If no decision is communicated within the stipulated period, the application will be deemed approved. An appellate authority has also been provided for applicants whose requests are rejected.
The Bill exempts several commercially grown tree species from the permission requirement. These include eucalyptus, poplar, bamboo, subabul, neem and dek, allowing landowners to fell them without prior approval.
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The legislation, however, provides special protection to heritage trees, defined as those over 100 years old or possessing exceptional ecological, cultural or religious significance. “Such trees can be felled only in rarest of rare circumstances, with the Tree Protection Officer required to submit a detailed case to the Forest Secretary, who will take the final decision,” said an official.
The legislation is part of its effort to increase Punjab’s forest and tree cover from the present 5.92 per cent to 7.5 per cent by 2030. Punjab, where nearly 83 per cent of the geographical area is under agriculture, has one of the lowest forest covers in the country. The government said the law seeks to maintain ecological balance, curb environmental pollution, conserve soil and establish an institutional mechanism to compensate for the environmental loss caused by tree felling.
The proposed law also comes against the backdrop of directions issued by the National Green Tribunal emphasising the need to protect trees outside traditional forest areas, officials said.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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