Punjab to levy Rs 10,000 fine for cutting trees at home without permission under new bill

A senior government official said the legislation is intended to protect trees outside forest areas, as trees within protected forests and along notified forest roads are already covered under existing forest laws.

Residents in Punjab’s urban areas will have to seek permission before felling most trees in their homes or private premises, failing which they could face a penalty of Rs 10,000 for the first violation, under a new law approved by the Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday.

The Cabinet has cleared the Punjab Protection of Trees Bill, 2026, which is likely to be introduced in the Assembly during the ongoing session. The proposed legislation aims to regulate the felling of trees outside notified forest areas, preserve urban green cover and compensate for environmental loss caused by cutting trees.

An official said the law would apply only to urban areas, while rural Punjab has been kept outside its ambit in view of the existing practice of agro-forestry in villages. The Bill proposes that anyone found felling a tree without prior approval would be fined Rs 10,000 for the first offence, Rs 35,000 for the second and Rs 50,000 for every subsequent violation.