Punjab to hire 1,318 engineers: Chief Secretary

The Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said that this year, the Punjab government would fill one lakh government vacancies in various departments. (File)

In a major recruitment drive, one of the biggest under the present regime to give employment opportunities to the unemployed engineering graduates who have been waiting for the government jobs since 2016 when the state government had last recruited 216 engineers, the Punjab government has initiated the process to hire 1,318 engineers in various government departments under the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s flagship, “Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobar Mission”, Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan said here on Wedneday.

In a written statement, Vini said the requisition for engineering posts in various government departments had been sent to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), which had already started the recruitment drive for these posts and advertisement had been issued to invite applications for these posts.

She said the requisition for a total of 1,318 posts included 1,075 junior engineers (civil), 80 junior engineers (mechanical), 15 junior engineers (electrical), four junior engineers (electrical/ mechanical), 94 sub-divisional engineers (civil) and 50 sub-divisional engineers (electrical/ mechanical).

Read | Punjab Chief Secretary holds meet with experts to tackle 2nd wave

The Chief Secretary said that this year, the Punjab government would fill one lakh government vacancies in various departments. “The approval for filling 61,000 vacancies has already been accorded by the Punjab Cabinet. About 8,079 recruitments have already been made and requisition for filling 27,206 vacancies was at an advanced stage, of which requisition for 18,409 posts has already been sent to the PPSC/ SSSB/ third party for recruitment and advertisements for filling 8,797 posts have been issued by the departments concerned at their own level,” Vini stated.