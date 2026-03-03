From Punjab to Haryana: Why BJP is betting on Beant Singh’s grandson Ravneet Singh Bittu for Rajya Sabha

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, who switched from Congress to the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, lost from Ludhiana but was later elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan in August 2024. (Photo courtesy: https://x.com/RavneetBittu)

The political buzz in Haryana has intensified with the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, where two seats are set to fall vacant in April following the expiry of the terms of Kiran Choudhry and Ram Chander Jangra. With 90 members in the Assembly, both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are confident of securing one seat each. The nomination deadline is March 5, while polling and counting are scheduled for March 16, if required.

Amid this backdrop, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu’s name has suddenly surfaced as a possible BJP candidate from Haryana. Bittu, who switched from Congress to the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, lost from Ludhiana but was later elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan in August 2024 and inducted as Minister of State in the Modi Cabinet. His emergence in Haryana’s political circles coincides with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s growing outreach in Punjab, signaling the BJP’s intent to strengthen its position in the border state ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.