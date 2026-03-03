From Punjab to Haryana: Why BJP is betting on Beant Singh’s grandson Ravneet Singh Bittu for Rajya Sabha

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The political buzz in Haryana has intensified with the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, where two seats are set to fall vacant in April following the expiry of the terms of Kiran Choudhry and Ram Chander Jangra. With 90 members in the Assembly, both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are confident of securing one seat each. The nomination deadline is March 5, while polling and counting are scheduled for March 16, if required.
Amid this backdrop, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu’s name has suddenly surfaced as a possible BJP candidate from Haryana. Bittu, who switched from Congress to the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, lost from Ludhiana but was later elected to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan in August 2024 and inducted as Minister of State in the Modi Cabinet. His emergence in Haryana’s political circles coincides with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s growing outreach in Punjab, signaling the BJP’s intent to strengthen its position in the border state ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.
Bittu, 51, carries a significant political legacy as the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, assassinated by Khalistani militants in 1995. Known for his vocal opposition to separatist elements, Bittu has previously represented Anandpur Sahib in 2009 and Ludhiana in 2014 and 2019 as a Congress MP. His potential candidature in Haryana reflects the BJP’s strategy of leveraging his Punjab roots while consolidating its influence in the region.
Within the BJP, other names in circulation include Kuldeep Bishnoi, Captain Abhimanyu, and former MP Sunita Duggal. On the Congress side, contenders include state party president Rao Narender Singh, former state Congress presidents Ashok Tanwar, and Udai Bhan, a close associate of Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Tanwar’s return to Congress ahead of the 2024 assembly elections gave the party a boost, while Bhan’s Scheduled Caste background strengthened his appeal among key voter segments. In September 2025, the party had named Rao Narender Singh—a three-time MLA, former minister, and an OBC leader—as the new Haryana Congress President, replacing Udai Bhan.
Despite Congress securing 37 seats with a vote share nearly equal to the BJP’s in the 2024 assembly polls, the BJP defied exit poll predictions and retained power with 48 seats, marking its third consecutive term. The Rajya Sabha elections now present another arena for both parties to assert their strength, with Bittu’s name adding an unexpected twist to Haryana’s political narrative.
