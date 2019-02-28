Punjab to give 7% DA to govt employees in cash

The committee of ministers formed to look into demands of government employees under the chairmanship of Health and Family Welfare Minister Brahm Mohindra has agreed to give seven per cent DA to employees in cash from February 1 onwards.

Advertising

The decision was taken in a meeting with the Union Leaders of Punjab State Ministerial Services Union at Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh.

Following the meeting, the committee, in a statement, said that considering the demand of the employees, the government would pay seven per cent DA to the employees (four per cent due from January 1, 2017 and three per cent due from July 1, 2017) in cash from February 1, 2019. Decision to release the arrears of this DA will be taken later.

The committee of ministers also decided to constitute a panel to consider the demand of the employees to implement the old pension scheme on the government employees recruited after January 1, 2004.