Punjab to get 75 ‘Aam Aadmi Clinics’ on Independence Day

As many as 75 “Aam Aadmi Clinics” will be dedicated to people by the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab on this Independence Day.
Earlier in the day, another official statement had said the number of clinics had been increased to 100.
“Seventy-five such clinics will be operationalised during the first phase,” a revised statement issued by the Punjab government’s Information and Public Relations Department quoting Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said Friday evening.
Notably, 75 clinics were proposed earlier for the first phase and this number will now remain the same.
The earlier statement quoting Health Minister Jouramajra had said “in furtherance of the dynamic initiative of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government to dedicate Aam Aadmi Clinics to the people of Punjab on this Independence Day, the number has been now been increased to 100 for the first phase”.
“This is the first step towards fulfilment of the state government’s commitment to provide top notch health care facilities to the common man,” the minister had said, according to the official statement.
The minister said the “Aam Aadmi Clinics” will cover all 117 assembly constituencies.
