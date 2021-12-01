Punjab to conduct 40k Coronavirus tests daily

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Om Prakash Soni on Tuesday ordered 40,000 daily Covid testing in the state, following reports of a surge in cases of the new variant in some parts of the world and a possible third wave of Coronavirus in the state.

Soni held a high-level review meeting with senior health officials, including Medical Education & Research Principal Secretary Vikas Garg; National Health Mission Managing Director Kumar Rahul; Punjab Health System Corporation Managing Director Bhupinder Singh Health and Family Welfare director Dr Andesh Kang; Director Health Services O P Gojra along with civil surgeons and senior medical officers across the state to “sensitise the people of Punjab about the imminent danger of new variant.”

Soni directed officials to start preparations on a war-footing level to tackle any possible emergency.

“According to WHO, RT-PCR tests are capable of identifying new viruses, therefore, maximum tests should be conducted across the state,” said an official spokesperson.

Soni directed that separate wards should be set up for admission of suspected patients suffering from the new variant.

He also directed officials of the health department to make “concrete arrangements for the arrival of travelers to Punjab from South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel”.