Punjab to come out with affordable housing policy, says Aman Arora

The draft of 'Punjab Affordable Housing Policy-2022' has been uploaded on the official website for seeking suggestions from the public, he said.

In the new policy, the minimum area for a plotted colony has been fixed at five acres and for a group housing project at two acres, the minister said. (File Photo)

Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora on Saturday said the state government will come out with a new affordable housing policy whose draft has been uploaded on official website for seeking suggestions from the public. The AAP government will not leave any stone unturned to fulfill the common man’s aspirations to own a dream house, said Arora.

In the new policy, the minimum area for a plotted colony has been fixed at five acres and for a group housing project at two acres, the minister said.

The saleable area has been increased to 65% as compared to 55% in normal colonies to provide plots at affordable rates to common man, he said in an official release here. The change of land use, external development charges and other charges have also been reduced to 50%, the release said. Maximum plot size has been fixed at 150 square yards and maximum size of the flat will be 90 square metres, it said.

