Punjab to cap private school fee hikes at 5% following Amritsar girl’s death

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announcing the fee cap on private schools in a press conference im Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Man Aman Singh Chhina)

In a bid to curb alleged exploitation by private schools, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday vowed to bring a tough new law limiting annual fee hikes to 5 per cent and cracking down on arbitrary increases, following the alleged death by suicide of a 17-year-old Class 12 student in Amritsar.

The announcement came during a press conference where Mann highlighted complaints from parents about fee-related harassment, including denial of roll numbers, exam certificates, and public humiliation of students. He described the issue as a “school mafia” and directed immediate action by the education department.

Addressing the broader issue, CM Mann said he received multiple calls from distressed parents about schools withholding roll numbers before exams, denying certificates without a “no dues” clearance, and forcing students to stand in corners as punishment.