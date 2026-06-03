Punjab to cap private school fee hikes at 5% following Amritsar girl’s death

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In a bid to curb alleged exploitation by private schools, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday vowed to bring a tough new law limiting annual fee hikes to 5 per cent and cracking down on arbitrary increases, following the alleged death by suicide of a 17-year-old Class 12 student in Amritsar.
The announcement came during a press conference where Mann highlighted complaints from parents about fee-related harassment, including denial of roll numbers, exam certificates, and public humiliation of students. He described the issue as a “school mafia” and directed immediate action by the education department.
Addressing the broader issue, CM Mann said he received multiple calls from distressed parents about schools withholding roll numbers before exams, denying certificates without a “no dues” clearance, and forcing students to stand in corners as punishment.
The key measures announced include a cap on fee hikes. The annual increase has been limited to 5 per cent on all cumulative fees, not just tuition, covering various charges imposed on parents.
“Schools that hiked fees by more than 15 per cent in the last three years must refund the excess amount immediately,” said Mann.
The CM said a stringent ordinance will be brought in the next one or two days, to be passed in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session. Violations will lead to cancellation of school affiliations, audits, and penalties. The law may extend to private colleges and other private educational institutes when it takes final shape. Pending fee-related complaints will also be addressed, Mann said.
Mann said that education sector specialists will be involved in drafting the law. In a reply to a question, he clarified that schools cannot mandate the purchase of books from specific shops.
Mann criticised previous governments, noting that fee hikes were capped at 8 per cent until 2019 under the Captain Amarinder Singh regime, after which schools allegedly received a “free hand.” He contrasted this with AAP’s earlier efforts in Delhi and Punjab to regulate fees, which he said had been abandoned after the BJP government came to power.
The development follows the death of Amjot Kaur, a 17-year-old student of a private school in Fatehgarh Churian near Amritsar. She allegedly died by suicide on or around May 22 after facing severe mental harassment over pending school fees of approximately Rs 20,000.
Before succumbing to her injuries while undergoing treatment, Amjot recorded a video from the hospital detailing the pressure she endured. Her family accused the school management, including the principal and teachers, of repeatedly pressuring her, isolating her in a separate room, and subjecting her to humiliation. The bright student, who reportedly aspired to become an IAS officer, died amid these allegations.
The Punjab Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide, and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has assured strict action. The incident sparked widespread outrage, with Opposition leaders criticising the AAP government.
Mann emphasised that private schools would not be allowed to operate unchecked and reiterated the government’s commitment to affordable, quality education alongside strengthening government schools.
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