Punjab to bring Bill with stricter punishment for sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

Likely to be introduced in special Assembly session, may exclude scriptures of other faiths

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readApr 7, 2026 09:16 AM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant MannPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann X/ANI Photo)
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The Punjab government is set to introduce a fresh law on sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in its special Assembly session, arguing that the Sikh holy scripture holds a unique status as the “living Guru” and therefore warrants distinct legal protection, even if it is likely to exclude scriptures of other faiths.

In its session scheduled for April 13, the state government plans to amend the Jagat Jot Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, a law that originally focused on regulating the publication and handling of the Guru Granth Sahib rather than prescribing stringent punishment for sacrilege.

Enacted in 2008, by the SAD-BJP government, the law granted exclusive rights to publish the Guru Granth Sahib to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), aiming to ensure proper decorum in its printing, storage, and distribution. Violations could attract up to two years in prison, a fine of Rs 50,000, or both.

However, the AAP government now intends to transform this largely regulatory framework into a stricter law dealing specifically with desecration. A source said that the proposed amendment could introduce harsher punishments, potentially reviving debates around earlier legislative attempts.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has earlier said that the new Bill will be a “state law” and may not require Presidential approval. However, legal experts disagree, pointing out that once a law prescribes severe criminal penalties—especially 10 years or more—it enters the domain of criminal law, which falls under the Concurrent List of the Constitution.

“This would effectively convert a regulatory statute into a penal one,” a legal expert said, adding, “In such a case, if it conflicts with existing central laws, it would require the Governor to refer it to the President.”

Punjab has already seen two sacrilege bills tabled in 2016 and 2018. The 2016 proposal prescribed life imprisonment for desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and 10 years for other religious texts. It was returned by the Centre, with objections that it created unequal punishments for similar offences across religions.

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In 2018, former CM Amarinder Singh’s government revised the Bill to include all religions uniformly, but it has remained pending without Presidential assent for eight years.

Sikh leaders urge govt to consult community

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Monday organised a gathering of Sikh organisations and some political parties wherein they urged the Punjab government to consult the community before enacting a new sacrilege law.

The gathering had representatives from Damdami Taksal, Shiromani Panth Akali Budha Dal, and others. Representatives from Nihang Singh dals, Karseva groups, Udasi, Nirmala sects, and institutions like Sikh Missionary College also joined.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami presented a resolution, unanimously approved, affirming Guru Granth Sahib’s unique status as declared by Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

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“The law should embody devotion, protect faith, and uphold Sikh principles — not serve as a political tool. It demanded the government share the draft with SGPC for prompt feedback incorporating community feelings,” reads SGPC press note.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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