Punjab to bring Bill with stricter punishment for sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

The Punjab government is set to introduce a fresh law on sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in its special Assembly session, arguing that the Sikh holy scripture holds a unique status as the “living Guru” and therefore warrants distinct legal protection, even if it is likely to exclude scriptures of other faiths.

In its session scheduled for April 13, the state government plans to amend the Jagat Jot Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, a law that originally focused on regulating the publication and handling of the Guru Granth Sahib rather than prescribing stringent punishment for sacrilege.

Enacted in 2008, by the SAD-BJP government, the law granted exclusive rights to publish the Guru Granth Sahib to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), aiming to ensure proper decorum in its printing, storage, and distribution. Violations could attract up to two years in prison, a fine of Rs 50,000, or both.