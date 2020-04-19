Punjab to allow construction, sand mining from April 20

The state government has allowed only those industries to open that can either have arrangements for factory-quarantining workers or could organise their transport following social distancing. (Representational Image) The state government has allowed only those industries to open that can either have arrangements for factory-quarantining workers or could organise their transport following social distancing. (Representational Image)

In a major step towards re-opening the state’s economy, the Punjab government on Saturday decided to allow construction activity in the state along with mining of sand and gravel from April 20.

In guidelines to the Deputy Commissioners of the districts on Saturday, the state also permitted the operation of stone crushers, besides opening of outlets selling cement and steel. The final decision, however, will rest with the Deputy Commissioners of all 22 districts, a government functionary said.

Construction activities will encompass roads, irrigation projects, buildings, water supply and sanitation besides laying of power transmission lines and optical fiber and related activities.

In a big relief to private developers, the notification also gives the go-ahead to construction projects within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, where workers are available on site and don’t need to be brought in from outside.

The state has also given a green light to industrial projects, including MSMEs, in rural areas, and all kinds of projects in industrial areas.

The state government has allowed only those industries to open that can either have arrangements for factory-quarantining workers or could organise their transport following social distancing. There would, however, be no relaxations in containment zones.

“The curfew would continue and the DCs will issue curfew passes and regulate timings. These are the general guidelines of Government of India being extended. Every DC would be asked to take a call depending on the scenario,” the official said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.