Punjab: TikTok star who was to tie rakhi to CM tests positive

The COVID-19 toll in Punjab rose to 423 on Sunday as 18 more patients died. Meanwhile, 792 new cases were recorded, taking the infections tally to 17,853.

Among the new cases are 5-year-old TikTok star from Moga Noor aka Noorpreet Kaur and her father Satnam Singh from Bhinder Kalan village of Moga, who tested positive on Sunday.

Moga Civil Surgeon Dr Amanpreet Kaur Bajwa said Noor’s family was tested as they had been invited for Rakhi celebrations at Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s residence on Monday, and Noor was supposed to tie the CM a rakhi. “Noor and her father are being isolated. Both are asymptomatic,” she added.

Eight deaths were reported from Ludhiana, four from Patiala, three from Amritsar, Tarn Taran (62-year-old man) and and one each from Mohali, Tarn Taran and Pathankot. Maximum new cases were reported from Ludhiana (147), followed by Patiala (100) and Jalandhar (98).

Ludhiana has reported maximum deaths. As per official media bulletin, there are 5,964 active cases, 146 of them on oxygen support and 11 on ventilator support.

In Ludhiana, additional DCP (industrial security) Gurpreet Singh Sikand (54) tested positive. CP Rakesh Agrawal said Sikand had fever since 4-5 days and has now been home isolated. Six other cops from Ludhiana city police tested positive including an ASI from Daba police station, a constable from licensing unit, a home guard from anti-drug STF, a senior constable from Ghumar.

