Punjab: Three police commissioners, five SSPs transferred

In major reshuffle, the Punjab government Friday transferred three commissioners of police and five district police chiefs. They include seven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and one Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer.

Arun Pal Singh, a 1997-batch IPS officer, has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, replacing Sukhchain Singh, according to an official order. Arun Pal Singh was Jalandhar Range IG Kaustubh Sharma, a 2001-batch IPS officer who was IG (Headquarters), has been given the charge of Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, while Gurpreet Singh Toor, who was DIG (Administration) and DIG India Reserve Battalion (IRB) Punjab, has been posted as Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, replacing Naunihal Singh.

Swapan Sharma (2009-batch IPS officer) will be Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jalandhar, replacing Satinder Singh. 2010-batch IPS officer J Elanchezhian will be SSP Bathinda.

2011-batch IPS officer Deepak Hilori will be SSP Ludhiana (Rural) and Gaurav Toora SSP Mansa.

PPS officer Bhupinder Singh has been given the charge of SSP Fazilka.