Punjab: Three loot ration, cash from grocery shop in Kharar; probe launched

September 30, 2021 12:20:30 am
Kharar police booked three persons who had allegedly carried out an armed robbery at a grocery shop in Sunny Enclave. The culprits had also taken ration from the shop. The police are yet to arrest anyone in the case.
The complainant, Pardeep Singla, stated before the police that he was present at his shop in Sunny Enclave on Monday night when three unidentified men arrived.
He said, “One of them showed me a pistol and asked me to give ration. After taking the ration, they took my gold chain, Rs 30,000 cash from my locker and then fled on a bike.”
A case has been registered on charges of robbery, criminal intimidation and under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Kharar (sadar) police station.
