Punjab: Three interstate vehicle lifters arrested, gold, bikes, dismantled cars recovered

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three alleged interstate burglars from near Sector 39 and recovered as many as 10 stolen vehicles — eight motorcycles and two cars (both in dismantled condition) — as well as some gold ornaments that had been stolen during two home burglaries recently. A scrap dealer who used to purchase the stolen goods too has been nabbed.

The gold ornaments had been stolen from Sector 3 and Mani Majra.

The suspects were identified as Abrar Khan, 36, Aslam, 52, and Khalil Ahmed, 55. Police said that the trio were arrested when they were going to sell one of the stolen motorcycles to a scrap dealer in Maloya. Two cars, including one Honda City, were recovered in a dismantled condition from the accused.

Crime Branch Inspector, HS Sekhon said, “Investigations in recently reported vehicle lifting cases had indicated that an interstate gang was active in Chandigarh. We checked the record of all previously arrested vehicle lifters. A few suspects were zeroed down upon. We found that Abrar Khan, who was earlier arrested in at least 16 cases of vehicle thefts, was again active in the city. Aslam has been arrested once earlier too.”

Police said though the accused were arrested at a police naka near Sector 39 on September 9, the recovery of stolen vehicles came five days after the police custody of the accused, which ended today. The three were sent to judicial custody on Tuesday.

A police officer said that Abrar Khan has already been arrested by Chandigarh Police in 16 house theft and motor vehicle theft cases. Abrar used to steal vehicles and dispose of them with the help of Aslam.

Aslam was the coordinator who used to find sell the stolen vehicles to, Khalil Ahmed, a scrap dealer, who too has been arrested. The two dismantled stolen cars were recovered from the possession of Khalil Ahmed. The recovered motorcycles include 1 Bullet, and 7 Hero Splendors. At least 315 motor vehicles including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and three-wheelers were stolen in Chandigarh since January 1, this year. The maximum number of vehicles were stolen from the Southern and East police subdivisions. The recovery ratio of stolen vehicles is low compared to that of theft cases.