Friday, Nov 11, 2022

93 rounded-up after special cordon-and-search ops in three districts of Punjab

The DIG said that Residents' Welfare Societies have lent their complete support to the operations as well as appreciated the effort of the Punjab Police.

punjab policeAs per details, the police teams rounded-up at least 93 people on the basis of suspicion after conducting the operation at seven societies . (Representative/ Express file photo)

Ropar Range police on Friday carried out a special cordon-and-search operation in three districts — Ropar, Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib — on Friday to weed out illegal tenants.

Friday’s operation was led by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), who is also the DIG of Ropar Range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, along with teams from three districts — Mohali police led by SSP Vivek Sheel Soni, Fatehgarh Sahib police led by SSP Ravjot Grewal, and Rupnagar police led by SSP Sandeep Garg.

As per details, the police teams rounded-up at least 93 people on the basis of suspicion after conducting the operation at seven societies — Orbit Society in Zirakpur, Park Plaza in Lohgarh, Gulmohar City in Dera Bassi, Dream House Society in Lalru, Modern Valley Society in Kharar, Cooperative Homes in Sector-91, Wembley in Sector-91 — and some crowded markets in Mohali. Apart from this, the police teams also carried out the operation at Baliali, Bilongi, Badhmajra Colony, Jujhar Nagar Colony, and Mataur village.

Giving more details about the operation, DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the police had received information that some of tenants were living in the above mentioned areas without proper verification process, with some even having further sublet their flats. He said that police teams conducted verification of tenets living at rented accommodations during Friday’s checking.

Bhullar said that each society was cordoned off and a thorough search operation was carried out under the supervision of the concerned SSPs. He added that these kind of operations will continue in the coming days as part of their drive against anti-social elements.

The DIG said that Residents' Welfare Societies have lent their complete support to the operations as well as appreciated the effort of the Punjab Police.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 09:49:00 pm
