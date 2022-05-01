Punjab: Three close aides of gangsters Bishnoi, Goldy Brar arrested in Bathinda

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police Sunday arrested three close aides of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar in Bathinda.

The police identified the arrested trio as Lovepreet Singh alias Sachin of Charewaan village, Himmatveer Singh Gill of Jhorar village and Balkaran alias Vicky of Chak Dukhe Wala village. The police also seized two .30-caliber pistols, two .32-caliber pistols along with 20 cartridges and a white i20 car from their possession, said a police spokesperson.

AGTF deputy inspector general Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Following reliable inputs, an AGTF team from Bathinda has managed to arrest the trio, who were planning to attack a prominent businessman of Malwa region to extort money from him.”

“With the arrest of these accused persons, a sensational crime has been averted,” the DIG added.

Bhullar said, “While all the three accused persons have a criminal background, Sachin and Himmatveer were involved in drug smuggling and illegal weapon trafficking in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi… they procured weapons from other states and used to deliver them to their associates for targeted killings.”

On the directions of Goldy Brar and Anmol Bishnoi, younger brother of Lawrance Bishnoi, they were providing hideouts to absconding gangsters of the National Capital Region (NCR), the DIG further said.

“Recently, the Counter Intelligence unit of special cell Delhi arrested a wanted gangster Sharukh, who was provided a hideout in Punjab by Sachin and his associates,” he added.

An FIR under Sections of the Arms Act was registered at Police Station Civil Line in Bathinda Sunday.