Ludhiana: Three booked for performing circumcision on 10-year-old in bid to ‘convert’ to Islam

Ludhiana police on Sunday booked three people for allegedly performing circumcision on a 10- year old boy in Machhiwara. The child, in his statement, told police that the accused wanted to ‘convert’ him forcefully.

The boy was admitted to a hospital in serious condition on Friday following the incident and an FIR against Mohammad Mobin and two of his unidentified accomplices was registered at Machhiwara police station. However, no arrests have been made yet.

The boy told police that he hailed from Ghaziabad and his father abandoned him after his mother died around eight months back. After his father remarried, the boy said, he was left in a train and he reached Ludhiana. For seven months, he worked as a domestic help at a residence in Gurugarh village.

However, last week, he was employed by Mobin for Rs 1,000 a month in his roadside juice vending shop at Machhiwara. The boy said that soon Mobin started assaulting him daily and forced him to accept Islam.

On Friday, Mobin and his two accomplices allegedly performed circumcision on the boy, following which he started bleeding profusely. The 10-year-old said he somehow managed to run away and reached a nearby market in Kohara where members of a tempo union rushed him to hospital. Union head Inderjit Singh informed the police about the incident.

Rajesh Kumar, SHO Machhiwara police station, said the condition of the boy was now stable. “He told us that his father abandoned him after his second marriage. The main accused Mobin allegedly performed circumcision and his two unidentified accomplices tied hands of the victim. We are yet to arrest them,” the SHO said.

The FIR against the three accused has been registered under Sections 295 (hurting religious sentiments), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of IPC.

