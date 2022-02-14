Punjab: Three arrested for gambling, Rs 1.20 Lakh seized

Police said that Rs 10,000 was recovered from Sanjay, Rs 40,000 from Arun and Rs 60,000 from Tilak Raj along with 52 playing cards.

Three people were arrested for gambling and Rs 1.20 lakh was recovered from them near Tikuna Park in Dadu Majra colony on Sunday. They were identified as Sanjay of Sector 38, Arun of Sector 24 and Jaipal of Dadu Majra. A team of Crime Branch SI Neeraj Kumar arrested them.

Police said that Rs 10,000 was recovered from Sanjay, Rs 40,000 from Arun and Rs 60,000 from Tilak Raj along with 52 playing cards. Rs 10,000 was found on the ground. A case was registered at PS Maloya.