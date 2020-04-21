Punjab: ‘This is what we get for being COVID warriors…less pay than daily wagers,’ say MBBS students

Later, Punjab Medical Education Minister O P Soni said that the file for hike in stipend was already in process. (Representational) Later, Punjab Medical Education Minister O P Soni said that the file for hike in stipend was already in process. (Representational)

MBBS students and future doctors from Punjab on Monday started a twitter protest amid the coronavirus fightback to highlight the low stipend being paid to them by the state government. In tweets tagging CM Amarinder Singh and Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, students, mainly from Government Medical College, Amritsar, underlined that while they were putting their lives at risk in the COVID fight, the state was paying them a meagre monthly stipend during their internship period under the MBBS course.

Kirat, an intern at Amritsar’s Government Medical College, asked Capt Amarinder if the treatment was “fair”.

“The MBBS interns in Punjab are working tirelessly during COVID-19 outbreak. But this is how we are being aided very poorly compared to other states. We have been getting stipend of Rs 300/day that is even less than a daily wage labourer. We have repeatedly tried to highlight the same issue with no success. None of us have abandoned our duties in this pandemic. We have our lives at stake here. Do you think this is fair?” Kirat wrote on twitter tagging CM Amarinder Singh. In another tweet to FM Manpreet Badal, she added: “We are working day and night due to #COVID19 situation. We don’t demand an increase in pay due to #COVID19Pandemic either. We only want justice to our stipend that we have been asking for since one year now.”

Another MBBS student from GMC, Amritsar, Utsav Ohri, wrote: “This is what we get on being first line #COVIDー19 warrior? Getting paid less than daily wager? We have been demanding justice since 1 year, but every time we only get false promises.”

Pointing out the disparity in fees and stipend, another student, Minashu Mittal, wrote: “I did internship in 2018 at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot. We raised this issue multiple times and even met a minister regarding the same, but to no avail. Fee has increased almost 7 times since 2013 batch but stipend remains same.”

Students from Government Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh, also joined Punjab students in the Twitter protest. “We, the interns at GMCH Chandigarh are also given same stipend. The system is shameful,” said Vishwajeet Verma from GMCH, Chandigarh.

Protest forces govt to step in

The protest soon caught the state government’s attention with Special Principal Secretary KBS Sidhu responding to the tweets.

“I remember, when I was Principal Secretary Finance of the state in November 2001, we had given a handsome increase to the senior residents. That is, MD students, who shoulder most of the load in our government hospitals. I have brought it to the notice of the concerned authorities. If I correctly recall, even this amount was fixed then,” he wrote.

Hike in stipend in 2 weeks

Later in the evening, Punjab Medical Education Minister O P Soni said that the file for hike in stipend was already in process.

“These interns had met me recently. I understand their pain as they have been ignored for a long time. I had moved their file and it has been already cleared by the Finance Ministry. Now only Punjab Cabinet approval is pending and that approval will be granted within two weeks. I assure that stipend of these students will be equal to other states,” said O P Soni while talking to The Indian Express.

