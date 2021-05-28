Punjab: The Tricity recorded as many as 15 Covid-19 related fatalities on Thursday

The Tricity recorded as many as 15 Covid-19 related fatalities on Thursday.

Chandigarh: 200 new cases, 7 deaths

Chandigarh reported 200 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 59,416. The total number of active cases stood at 3,129, and deaths stood at 729 with seven deaths recorded on Thursday. As many as 637 patients were discharged from various facilities.

A 45-year-old woman, a resident of Burail, a case of intracranial space occupying lesion; a 50-year-old woman from Dhanas, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome; an 82-year-old man, a resident of Sector 35, a case of Bilateral Pneumonitis; a 76-year-old man from Sector 33, a case of severe acute respiratory infection, expired at GMCH-32. A 28-year-old man from Sector 22, a case of Bilateral Pneumonitis; an 85-year-old man from Sector 48, a case of Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension and heart disease, expired at Mukat Hospital. An 86-year-old woman from Sector 23, a case of hypertension and coronary artery disease, expired at Cheema Medical Complex, Mohali.

Vaccination drive

As per the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, 75,208 people in the age group of 60 and above have been vaccinated as yet. The number for 45-60 years is 1,04,769 and the number for 18 plus is 27,986. Till now, as many as 24,416 health care workers and 22,478 frontline workers have received the first dose.

Mohali: 4 deaths, 278 cases

Four people succumbed to Covid-19 in the district on Thursday, taking the number of fatalities to 910. The district administration informed that they received the information about 17 more deaths which had happened between May 6 and May 23, but the details were shared late by the hospitals.

As many as 278 positive cases were also reported, increasing the total number to 65,761 with 4,325 active cases. As many as 659 patients were also recovered from the infection.

DC Girish Dayalan said that 76 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by 53 from Kharar, 48 from Dhakoli, 42 from Derabassi, 22 from Banur, 15 from Gharuan, nine from Lalru, eight from Boothgarh, and five from Kurali.

Panchkula: 135 cases, four deaths

A total of 135 new Covid-19 cases surfaced in Panchkula on Thursday with the district officially reporting four more Covid-related deaths.

A 43-year-old man, a resident of Kalka with no comorbidity, a 44-year-old man from Sector 8 with diabetes, hypertension and Kidney disease, a 72-year-old man from Sector 6 with no known comorbidities and a 39-year-old woman from Sector 6 with no known diabetes passed away.

Of 135 new cases, 114 were added to the district tally. The active case tally stood at 1,291 while the recovery rate stood at 94.5 per cent. As many as 28,062 people have also recovered as yet.

A total of 39,214 cases have been reported from the district so far, of which 29,684 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 331 people have succumbed to the virus.

The district has conducted 332,352 tests so far, with at least 1451 samples taken on Wednesday.