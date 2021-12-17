The military march to justice 

Navdeep Singh, a city-based lawyer who has carved a niche for himself in matters relating to the military law, is all set to unveil a compilation of essays by jurists, academics and judges all over the globe, on landmark court decisions concerning military on Friday. The book titled ‘March to Justice: Global Military Law Landmarks’ is edited by Singh, who is also founder President of Armed Forces Tribunal Bar Association, and Franklin D Rosenblatt, a judge at the Mississippi Military Court of Appeals. Here he tells Manish Raj Malik what inspired him to embark on this book.

What made you work on this book?

We thought of editing such a compilation since there is a total vacuum on this subject internationally. We wanted readers to know and understand how military justice works, what are the grey areas that require improvement and what has been the comparative trajectory in various nations in military law and justice. Like any other citizen, the brave women and men defending their respective nations deserve the best, and that includes protection of their rights which boosts their morale, improves discipline and also helps them serve better. The aim was also to conduct a comparative analysis of the law in various nations for better understanding of the military system of justice.

How did you get to collaborate with Franklin D Rosenblatt?

Franklin D Rosenblatt is a former officer of the Judge Advocate General’s branch of the US Army. He now teaches at the Mississippi College School of Law in the US and is also a judge on the Military Court of Appeals of Mississippi. We first met at a conference at the Yale Law School in the US in 2013. Then, in 2018, we were both a part of the ‘Yale Draft Principles’- an improvement of the existing United Nations document on administration of military justice. We have met a number of times around the world at various lectures and conferences.

What would you say is unique about the book?

This is the only book in the world which compiles essays and commentaries on milestone judgments of Constitutional Courts on military law. It should appeal to not just readers who are interested in the military or law but also to general readers and those interested in public policy, governance and human rights. It is written in a non-technical manner so as to be accessible to a layperson as well as experts.

How did you choose the title?

“Justice” is the ultimate aim that any legal system aspires to achieve. How different jurisdictions all over the world have attempted to ‘march’ towards this very important aim of ‘justice’, following slightly different paths, is what we seek to reflect in the book. While the progress in many nations has been excellent, in others it has been less than satisfactory.