scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 17, 2021
MUST READ

The military march to justice 

🔴 Navdeep Singh is all set to unveil a compilation of essays by jurists, academics and judges all over the globe, on landmark court decisions concerning military on Friday.

Written by Manish Raj Malik |
December 17, 2021 5:55:03 am
Navdeep Singh, March to Justice: Global Military Law Landmarks, Armed Forces Tribunal Bar Association, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsNavdeep Singh, a city-based lawyer

Navdeep Singh, a city-based lawyer who has carved a niche for himself in matters relating to the military law, is all set to unveil a compilation of essays by jurists, academics and judges all over the globe, on landmark court decisions concerning military on Friday. The book titled ‘March to Justice: Global Military Law Landmarks’ is edited by Singh, who is also founder President of Armed Forces Tribunal Bar Association, and Franklin D Rosenblatt, a judge at the Mississippi Military Court of Appeals. Here he tells Manish Raj Malik what inspired him to embark on this book.

What made you work on this book?

We thought of editing such a compilation since there is a total vacuum on this subject internationally. We wanted readers to know and understand how military justice works, what are the grey areas that require improvement and what has been the comparative trajectory in various nations in military law and justice. Like any other citizen, the brave women and men defending their respective nations deserve the best, and that includes protection of their rights which boosts their morale, improves discipline and also helps them serve better. The aim was also to conduct a comparative analysis of the law in various nations for better understanding of the military system of justice.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

How did you get to collaborate with Franklin D Rosenblatt?

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Franklin D Rosenblatt is a former officer of the Judge Advocate General’s branch of the US Army. He now teaches at the Mississippi College School of Law in the US and is also a judge on the Military Court of Appeals of Mississippi. We first met at a conference at the Yale Law School in the US in 2013. Then, in 2018, we were both a part of the ‘Yale Draft Principles’- an improvement of the existing United Nations document on administration of military justice. We have met a number of times around the world at various lectures and conferences.

What would you say is  unique about the book?

This is the only book in the world which compiles essays and commentaries on milestone judgments of Constitutional Courts on military law. It should appeal to not just readers who are interested in the military or law but also to general readers and those interested in public policy, governance and human rights. It is written in a non-technical manner so as to be accessible to a layperson as well as experts.

How did you choose the title?

More from Chandigarh

“Justice” is the ultimate aim that any legal system aspires to achieve. How different jurisdictions all over the world have attempted to ‘march’ towards this very important aim of ‘justice’, following slightly different paths, is what we seek to reflect in  the book. While the progress in many nations has been excellent, in others it has been less than satisfactory.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 17: Latest News

Advertisement