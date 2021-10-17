Punjab: Thar driver held for damaging police vehicle

A Thar driver was held for hitting the official vehicle of the Sarangpur station house officer (SHO), Inspector Lakhbir Singh, at Sector 36/37 light point.

The SHO’s vehicle was being driven by constable Vinod Kumar. SHO Lakhbir Singh was sitting in the rear seat. The front portion of the government vehicle was damaged. A case was registered at Sector 36 PS.

Rise in crime

The rate of crime in Chandigarh has witnessed an upsurge recently. However, crime against women has especially increased significantly over the years. A total 453 cases of crime against women were reported in 2017, 442 were reported in 2018 and 515 were reported in 2019.