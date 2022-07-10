Couple seeks probe into ‘death’ of teen son in custody, HC issues notice to Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to the state of Punjab over a petition filed by a couple seeking directions for impartial investigation into the custodial death of their son at a police station in Mansa. The petition has also sought a CBI probe into the matter.

The petitioners in the case are Malkit Singh and his wife Papi Kaur.

The petitioners, through their counsel Ravi Kamal Gupta, alleged that their son Manpreet Singh, 19, was beaten up mercilessly and tortured at Budhlada City police station, Mansa, resulting in his death on May 23, 2021. The postmortem also revealed 23 injuries to his body.

According to the counsel, Manpreet was forcibly picked up by the police after he had a minor altercation with his neighbour. The police also used derogatory language against the petitioners and their son.

The counsel submitted that FIR No. 69, dated June 4, 2021, filed at Budhlada City police station under Section 304 of IPC and Section 3(v) of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, was in context of custodial death of the petitioners’ son. Police were not investigating the case properly as the said allegations were against the police personnel, the counsel said.

The bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh, after hearing the matter, issued a notice to the state of Punjab and posted the matter for further hearing on September 7, 2022.

“Let status of the investigation be brought on record by the adjourned date,” the bench said.