Teachers protest TET for promotions in Khanna, march towards Sond’s residence

Demanding the Punjab government “must take a legal stand to support teachers” against the Supreme Court’s Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) ruling, several teachers’ organisations in Ludhiana district on Monday took out a protest march from Dana Mandi in Khanna towards the residence of Cabinet minister Tarundpreet Singh Sond. Protesters also blocked the GT Road.

Addressing the protest, leaders, including Daljit Samrala and Harwinder Singh Bilga, said instead of standing with teachers, the state government was harassing them in the name of TET.

“It seems to be a firm policy of the AAP government to change the criteria of teachers’ qualifications at the time of recruitment and promotion. The guidelines for this policy are being taken from the new Education Policy 2020 of the BJP government at the Centre. The Punjab Education Department is forcibly imposing the TET condition on teachers who joined before 2011,” said protesting teacher unions in a statement, led by the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF).