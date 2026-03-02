Teachers protest TET for promotions in Khanna, march towards Sond’s residence

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Demanding the Punjab government “must take a legal stand to support teachers” against the Supreme Court’s Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) ruling, several teachers’ organisations in Ludhiana district on Monday took out a protest march from Dana Mandi in Khanna towards the residence of Cabinet minister Tarundpreet Singh Sond. Protesters also blocked the GT Road.
Addressing the protest, leaders, including Daljit Samrala and Harwinder Singh Bilga, said instead of standing with teachers, the state government was harassing them in the name of TET.
“It seems to be a firm policy of the AAP government to change the criteria of teachers’ qualifications at the time of recruitment and promotion. The guidelines for this policy are being taken from the new Education Policy 2020 of the BJP government at the Centre. The Punjab Education Department is forcibly imposing the TET condition on teachers who joined before 2011,” said protesting teacher unions in a statement, led by the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF).
Calling Punjab government’s attitude “irresponsible and casual” to solve the issue, leaders said after they had held a massive state-level protest rally on February 22, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains had assured that he would hold talks with teachers on February 27, but “the government ran away from holding talks. And, now a new deadline of March 6 has been given”.
“As a result, today, teachers staged a protest march against the government’s policy of running away from meetings and depriving teachers of promotions by imposing unnecessary conditions of TET. We demand that the Punjab government must appeal against this decision of the Supreme Court and bring a resolution against it in the Vidhan Sabha,” said the statement from teacher unions.
The administration and representatives of Sond, who came to pacify agitating teachers, assured a meeting of teachers with the minister soon.
