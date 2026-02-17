15 teachers’ unions to protest TET condition for promotions at Anandpur Sahib on Feb 22

The Democratic Teachers Front demanded that the Punjab government should intervene “to get the anti-teacher decision of the SC rolled back.” (File Photo)

At least 15 teachers’ organisations in Punjab on Tuesday announced a “joint massive rally” at Anandpur Sahib, the Assembly constituency of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, on February 22 to protest the Supreme Court directions to teachers to clear the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for promotions.

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) of Punjab, in a statement issued on Tuesday, demanded that the Punjab government should intervene “to get the anti-teacher decision of the SC rolled back” or be prepared to “face historic protest movement by teachers across the state”.

In a landmark ruling on September 1, 2025, the Supreme Court mandated that all teachers, including those in service, must qualify for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be eligible for promotions.