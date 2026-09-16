‘Teachers will only teach’: Punjab teachers announce complete boycott of non-academic works

After the Punjab government deployed hundreds of government school teachers to make new ration cards in several districts, teachers submitted memorandums addressed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Deputy Commissioners in their respective districts, stating that if the non-academic duties were not abolished within a week, they would boycott it completely.

The Samooh Adhyaapak Jathebandiyan, an umbrella of teachers’ unions, drafted the joint memorandum.

Teachers said there was widespread resentment over non-academic assignments, specifically the ration card verification work.

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A large number of teachers from several unions protested outside the Patiala DC office on Tuesday and raised slogans against the Punjab government and the district administration for issuing such orders.