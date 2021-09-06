Punjab teachers begin chain hunger strike for implementation of 7th UGC pay scale

ON TEACHER’S Day, the teachers of Punjab commenced a chain hunger strike, demanding implementation of the UGC scale pay grade. The move came after a highly successful state rally under the banner of Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organizations (PFUCTO) on Friday.

Five representatives of PUTA, including Dr Mritunjay Kumar, Professor Amarjit Singh Naura, Professor Supinder Kaur, Dr Nitin Arora, and Professor Indu Dhawan sat on fast from 9 am-5 pm in front of Main Guest House at Panjab University.

“This has been done to press the Punjab Government to implement 7th UGC Pay Scales immediately and withdraw the decision to delink the UGC Pay Scales. It is unfortunate that teachers have to resort to hunger strike on the occasion of Teacher’s Day due to the apathetic attitude of the Punjab government towards the genuine demands of the teachers,” read a statement issued by the teachers.

Professor JK Goswamy, former Secretary of PUTA rued the inordinate delay on in adopting the 7th UGC Pay Scales “despite the fact the all states of the country have already implemented the same. The decision to delink the UGC Pay Scale is another assault on the education system as it will cut the Punjab from national education system,” he said.

All constituents of PFUCTO have vowed to participate in the chain fast at the same venue on a rotation basis, till the Punjab government meets all their demands. Large number of teachers visited the Dhrana site to show solidarity with the protesting teachers.

On Friday, the teachers had staged a large sit-in protest in Chandigarh with several hundred participants taking mass casual leaves, to protest against the unwarranted delay in the implementation of UGC grades in Punjab and Chandigarh which are yet to implement UGC pay scales notified in November 2017 and UGC regulations notified in 2018.

Members driving this protest hail from organisations including a federation of Punjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), GNDU Teachers Association, Amritsar, Punjab Agricultural University Teachers Association Ludhiana, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary Sciences University, GADVASUTA, Ludhiana, Punjabi University Teachers’ Association Patiala, Government College Teachers Association, Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union. Teachers from HP also joined the protest.