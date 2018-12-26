Punjab: SUV airbags fail to open during mishap, dealer, manufacturer fined Rs 5 lakh

(Written by Jagpreet Singh)

The State Consumer Redressal Commission has directed a dealer and manufacturer of an SUV to pay Rs 5.33 lakh fine to a Mohali resident as the airbags of his Toyota Innova did not inflate at the time of an accident leading to injuries to him and another occupant.

Sukhdeep Singh Bhinder of Mohali had purchased the Toyota Innova from E M PEE Motors Ltd on June 6, 2014, for Rs 14.27 lakh. On June 7, 2017, when Bhinder and his wife were travelling to Bathinda, the car met with an accident with a tractor trolley and was badly damaged in the front on driver’s side, thereby causing a total loss of Rs 4.05 lakh in repair from an authorised dealer.

Bhinder stated in his complaint that at the time of the accident, the driver (complainant) and co-passenger sitting on the front seats were wearing seat belts, but due to non-opening of airbags, they experienced huge shock and even minor injuries. Bhinder then brought the matter into the notice of the dealer and manufacturer, but when his grievance was not heard he filed a complaint at the commission.

The EM PEE Motors submitted that the commission does not have the territorial jurisdiction to try this complaint because the vehicle in question was purchased from Patiala, not even a single transaction had ever taken place in Chandigarh, the complainant is resident of Mohali, Punjab, and the vehicle was manufactured in Bangalore. “When the vehicle was repaired, the complainant signed the satisfaction note in response thereto and further the claim was availed from Oriental Insurance Company. Whereas as per the accident, a tractor trolley was coming from front and hit the driver side of the vehicle and since it was not a head-on collision, therefore, the airbags did not open. The airbags are supposed to open only if it is a head-on collision, severe frontal collision, hitting a curb due to extremely high speed, landing hard of falling and not from the side, from the rear side or when the vehicle rolls over,” read the reply.

The manufacturer, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited, stated that SRS (Supplemental Restraint System) Airbags in the car are designed to activate in response to a severe frontal impact. “It will only deploy if the severity of the impact is above the designed threshold level, comparable to an approximate 30 km/h (15 MPH) collision when impacting straight into a fixed barrier that does not move or deform. If the severity of the impact is below the above threshold level, the SRS front airbags may not deploy. Whereas the complainant never intimated the manufacturer about the non-deployment of the airbags and a survey by the insurance company and repair was done without any intimation,” read the reply.

The commission has observed that in the instant case, the complainant has specifically stated that he took the delivery of the vehicle in Chandigarh from a Toyota dealer though it was purchased from Patiala and since a part of cause of action arose to the complainant in Chandigarh, this commission has got territorial jurisdiction to entertain and decide the complaint. The judgment reads as the car was hit from its front driver side causing complete damage to the right-hand frontal side, a person will expect the airbag to open. “It means that a person, who bought such a high end car with all modern safety features, should not expect the airbags to open till it is a head on collision or out of the one mentioned.”

Going by the records of the accident car repair, the commission stated “…the impact at the time of (the) accident, was not less than head on collision. The airbags did not deploy, which posed life threat to the complainant and also to the co-passenger, who suffered injuries in the said accident…”

“The accident is not predictable. A person buys such a high end car with thinking that the Airbag feature will protect him or his co-passenger from impact of the accident. However, in the instant case, it did not happen as the airbags of the vehicle, in question, did not inflate,” reads the judgment.

Thus looking at the threat posed to the life of the complainant and co-passenger because of non-deployment of the airbags in the accident, the commission directed the Toyota dealer and manufacturer to pay an amount of Rs 5 lakh as compensation and Rs 33,000 as cost of litigation.