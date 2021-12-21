Punjab suspends resolution removing Patiala mayor

The Punjab Government has suspended the resolution dated November 25, 2021, suspending Patiala Mayor, Sanjeev Sharma (Bittu).

He had challenged his suspension in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Following the Punjab government order, the HC disposed of Bittu’s petition.

Bittu, 51, through his counsel, Advocate Arjun Pratap Atma Ram, had sought quashing of the orders dated November 25, 2021, wherein the MC general house had deemed the Mayor suspended after he got only 25 votes, while 36 members voted against him.

While the High Court is yet to release a detailed order in the matter, a speaking order has been passed by the State of Punjab, suspending the resolution of November 25, 2021.

The order passed by the Principal Secretary, Department of Local Government, says, “…the execution of the present resolution would be in contravention of and in excess of the powers conferred by this Act, so, the present Resolution no.391 dated November 25, 2021 is hereby suspended under Section 422 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976. The house of the Municipal Corporation Patiala is further directed to take up the supplementary agenda regarding No Confidence Motion, if again pressed in writing by the councillors who made the requisition under section 39 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976.”

“Therefore, the resolution dated November 25, 2021, and the representation dated November 26, 2021, given by Sanjeev Sharma (Bittu), Mayor, MC are decided in above terms,” stated the Punjab Government order.