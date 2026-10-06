CBI probe order against Mann’s aide: Punjab takes fight to Supreme Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the CBI to probe Enforcement Directorate allegations against people linked to Bhagwant Mann’s office.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
4 min readChandigarhUpdated: Oct 6, 2026 12:59 PM IST
Punjab CBI probe HC order Bhagwant Mann OSDThe ED had sought registration of a case against CM Bhagwant Mann’s Officer on Special Duty Rajbir Singh Ghuman and his alleged associates Nitin Gohal and Bir Devinder. (File Photo)
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The Punjab government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s October 5 order directing the CBI to register a case and investigate allegations made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against people linked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s office.

The state filed a special leave petition (SLP) against the high court order at 1.42 am on Tuesday. The matter is now expected to come up before the Supreme Court. “We are waiting for the petition to be admitted,” a government functionary said, confirming the development.

The high court had on Monday directed the CBI to conduct a fair and transparent investigation into allegations contained in an ED communication to the Punjab director general of police (DGP) and submit its report within two months. The case is scheduled to come up before the high court on December 7.

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The ED had sought registration of a case against Mann’s Officer on Special Duty Rajbir Singh Ghuman and his alleged associates Nitin Gohal and Bir Devinder.

Also Read | CBI probe ordered into corruption allegations against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s aides

What the ED alleged

In its communication to the DGP under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on July 30, the ED sought registration of a criminal case on the basis of material allegedly indicating cash-for-transfers and postings, influence over government policies and tenders, leakage of confidential government documents and other favours.

According to the allegations cited by the ED, Ghuman, Gohal and Devinder had allegedly interfered in transfers and postings of government officials, government work and tender processes. The agency had also referred to material purportedly indicating attempts to influence postings, access confidential government documents, and interfere in administrative approvals and other official processes.

Also Read | Defector MPs to dissenting MLAs: AAP cracks widen on eve of Punjab polls

What the high court said

The high court order came on a PIL filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, based on the ED communication sent to the DGP. The court noted that the communication was received in the DGP’s office on August 3 and was marked to the Punjab Bureau of Investigation, but no FIR had been registered even after two months.

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While directing the CBI to register a case, the division bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor said the allegations would have to be tested during investigation and trial.

“Prima facie allegations with regard to scams including cash for transfers; cash for getting favourable policies; cash for tenders, and such other illegal activities corruption in high public offices have been substantiated by the ED with reference to various WhatsApp chats and other information,” the bench had observed.

The court, however, made it clear that it was not expressing any final view on the allegations. “Merits of the allegation can only be gone into at the stage of investigation/trial and we are not required to express any definite opinion on it,” it said.

The bench had further held that the material supplied by the ED was not merely an expression of its opinion but was supported by material on the basis of which the agency had formed its view about possible violations of law.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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