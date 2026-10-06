CBI probe order against Mann’s aide: Punjab takes fight to Supreme Court

The ED had sought registration of a case against CM Bhagwant Mann’s Officer on Special Duty Rajbir Singh Ghuman and his alleged associates Nitin Gohal and Bir Devinder. (File Photo)

The Punjab government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s October 5 order directing the CBI to register a case and investigate allegations made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against people linked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s office.

The state filed a special leave petition (SLP) against the high court order at 1.42 am on Tuesday. The matter is now expected to come up before the Supreme Court. “We are waiting for the petition to be admitted,” a government functionary said, confirming the development.

The high court had on Monday directed the CBI to conduct a fair and transparent investigation into allegations contained in an ED communication to the Punjab director general of police (DGP) and submit its report within two months. The case is scheduled to come up before the high court on December 7.