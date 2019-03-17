Punjab: Sukhbir Singh badal meets cadres, seniors skip the event

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal spent Saturday here interacting and fraternizing with party workers active at the grassroots level, the move coming barely two months before Punjab elects its 13 MPs in the Lok Sabha polls (seventh phase) on may 19.

Hundreds of party workers got photos clicked with him during the meet organised at a marriage palace located on NH-1. Sukhbir started this exercise recently and intends to meet works in every assembly constituency. Saturday’s event was organised in Jalandhar Cantt assembly segment from where former MLA Sarabjit Singh Makkar had contested 2017 elections and lost to Congress’s Pargat Singh.

Some senior leaders of the party did not taking part in the event owing to a recent spat between Makkar and HS Walia, another SAD leader who had contested 2017 election from Jalandhar Cantt as Aam Adami Paty (AAP) candidate. Walia had later joined the Akali Dal. Both had reportedly rebuked each other in the presence of senior SAD workers a couple of days ago over the issue of preparations of today’s programme.

The leaders who gave the event a miss included SGPC member Paramjit Singh Raipur, former Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman Baljit Singh Neelamahal, senior Deputy Mayor Kamaljit Singh Bhatia and HS Walia. SAD district president Kulwant Singh Manan attended the event briefly.