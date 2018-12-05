Punjab: AAP meets Governor over mills not paying state price to sugarcane farmers

An AAP delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema, met Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore Tuesday and requested him to put “constitutional pressure” on Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s government so that it ensures sugar mills pay the stipulated State Advisory Price (SAP) to the farmers.

The AAP delegation presented a memorandum and apprised the Governor that the previous SAD-BJP government and present Congress government had been playing in the hands of sugar mill owners.

“In current crushing season, the private sugar mill owners have refused to give SAP of Rs 310 per quintal, as recommended by the State Sugarcane Control Board. They are, instead, insisting to pay statuary price of Rs 275 per quintal fixed by Centre,” it said.