Punjab: Protesting sugarcane farmers block busy National Highway-1

Sugarcane farmers on Tuesday blocked Delhi-Amritsar National Highways 1, at Phagwara. Commuters faced a tough time due to these road blockades organised by seven farmer organisations led by Lok Bhalai Insaaf Welfare Society.

Advertising

The farmers blocked the highway at around 4 pm and did not allow any vehicle except ambulances on the stretch. Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Tayyab, and SSP Satinder Singh held a meeting with the farmers but failed to convince them. Daily over a lakh vehicle pass from the blocked route.

The traffic had to be diverted to link roads with the farmers refusing to relent. President of Lok Bhalai Insaaf Welfare Society Baldev Singh Sirsa said that the sugarcane farmers have no intention of causing inconvenience for the public but the state government was evasive on their genuine demands.

Farmers from across Punjab gathered in Phagwara in the morning and after a meeting of the core committee of seven organisations, they decided to block the highway in the evening.

Now, the officials have assured them that the government will meet private sugar mill owners at Chandigarh and convince them to pay the pending dues as well as run the mills when the crushing season is on.