Punjab sugar mill land transfer row: Arrested protesters likely to be released today amid wider government land sale controversy

Even as the Punjab and Haryana High Court has continued its stay on the sale of properties belonging to the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) till March 13, public anger has erupted in Punjab over the arrest of protesters opposing the transfer of land belonging to another government undertaking – the Cooperative Sugar Mill at Sheron in Tarn Taran district.

The Punjab Police Thursday arrested 17 persons, including Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind, convenor of the Punjab State Electricity Board Employees Federation (AITUC), who were holding a peaceful protest against the Punjab government’s decision to transfer the Sheron Sugar Mill land to the Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA). All the arrested protesters were sent to judicial custody the same day and lodged in Goindwal Jail. They had been staging a dharna outside the sugar mill since February 22.

Although the next date of hearing before the SDM court was March 3, a breakthrough came after representatives of the PSEB Employees Federation and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) met Punjab Transport Minister and Tarn Taran MLA Laljit Bhullar on Friday evening.

“Following our meeting, we have been told that all the arrested persons will be released by Saturday evening,” said Surinder Pal Singh Lahoria, general secretary of the PSEB Employees Federation (AITUC). He added, “Bail orders have been issued by the SDM court, and release will happen by Saturday late evening. Earlier, all arrested persons were to be produced before the SDM court on March 3, but because of our meeting with the Tarn Taran MLA, it was done on Saturday itself.”

Despite the assurance, resentment continued to grow, with power employees across Punjab staging gate rallies Friday to protest the arrests.

Highlighting what unions termed a contradictory approach by the government, Gurpreet Singh Mehdoon, Circle President, PSEB Employees Federation (AITUC), said, “On one hand, the high court is giving a stay on the sale of PSPCL properties, and on the other hand, the Punjab government is arresting people when they protest against the sale of land belonging to other government departments. The issue is the same, but the approach is different.”

The SKM strongly condemned the police action, alleging that the protest staged by SKM Tarn Taran to save the Cooperative Sugar Mill was forcibly lifted at the behest of the Punjab government and that leaders were jailed to suppress dissent.

Sukhdev Singh, state president of the Kisan Sangharsh Committee, a constituent of SKM, demanded that the high court also take cognisance of the incident. “On one hand, a stay is being granted on the sale of PSPCL properties, and on the other hand, the Punjab government is arresting people protesting the sale of land of other government departments,” he said.

He added, “Laljit Bhullar has assured us that our people will be released unconditionally by Saturday evening. We are now waiting for the actual release.”

‘Survival instinct’

SKM leaders alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, burdened by debt, is attempting to survive by selling public-sector assets, including cooperative sugar mills and power sector land, to fulfil election promises such as providing Rs 1,000 monthly to women.

Reiterating the unions’ stand, Lahoria said, “The bail orders have been issued, and all arrested persons will be released by Saturday evening. However, we will not sit quietly on this issue. The government cannot snub the voice of the masses. We demand that the sale of all government land be stopped altogether. As of now, the stay is only on PSPCL properties. This incident cannot be taken lightly.”