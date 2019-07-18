Punjab students who studied outside now eligible, High Court upholds govt decision

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Wednesday upheld a decision of the Punjab government to allow candidates who have done their secondary and senior secondary schooling outside the state to be eligible for the state quota in MBBS and BDS admissions in medical institutions of the state.

Advertising

The State had earlier said that the decision was necessary to benefit students whose parents belonged to Punjab but had to reside outside on account of their job requirements, as well as students whose parents are residents of Punjab but have themselves studied outside due to better educational facilities there. The decision was under challenge before the high court.

The division bench of Justices Daya Chaudhary and Sudhir Mittal in the verdict said that framing of a policy governing admissions to the undergraduate medical and dental courses was well within the competence of the State and the decision is well considered as the same has been taken after due deliberation.

“The concept of universal equality is propagated by such an action and it would result in more meritorious candidates seeking admission in the State of Punjab,” read the judgment, adding that institutional preference has been done away with keeping in view the interests of residents whose children are studying outside the state on account of employment compulsions.