scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

Punjab: Student dies after 2 groups clash on university campus

The victim has been identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Nabha. He was a sixth-semester student.

Punjabi University, Patiala (Photo credit: http://www.punjabiuniversity.ac.in/)

A student of Computer Science Engineering at Punjabi University, Patiala died Monday, after getting seriously injured during a clash between two groups on the campus.

The victim has been identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Nabha. He was a sixth-semester student.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Navjot Singh sustained a deep cut from a sharp-edged weapon. He was given first aid at the university and then referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

One student was also injured in the incident but he has not been identified yet. The police have registered a case and launched a probe.

Also Read
Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Residents hold candle light march against ban on share wise registration ...
Mann: Had warned Badal Sr he would face consequences of blind love for son
SIT files challan in Kotkapura firing case, Sukhbir Singh Badal & Sumedh ...

Police sources said CCTV footage of the incident indicated that members of both groups knew each other. The exact cause of the clash could not be ascertained.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 17:14 IST
Next Story

150th anniversary of Calcutta trams: A brief history of trams in India

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close