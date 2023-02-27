Punjab: Student dies after 2 groups clash on university campus

A student of Computer Science Engineering at Punjabi University, Patiala died Monday, after getting seriously injured during a clash between two groups on the campus.

The victim has been identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Nabha. He was a sixth-semester student.

Navjot Singh sustained a deep cut from a sharp-edged weapon. He was given first aid at the university and then referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

One student was also injured in the incident but he has not been identified yet. The police have registered a case and launched a probe.

Police sources said CCTV footage of the incident indicated that members of both groups knew each other. The exact cause of the clash could not be ascertained.