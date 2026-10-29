In Punjab’s no-burn push, stubble management is new source of income

A pay-for-results model that rewards farmers for managing paddy residue without burning it is turning stubble management into an additional source of income in Punjab, while helping extend no-burn practices to more fields. Under the Nature Conservancy’s PRANA programme, machinery-owning farmers receive incentives for verified stubble management and direct-seeded rice (DSR), over and above the charges they collect from farmers hiring their equipment.

For Manmeet Singh, a 40-year-old farmer from Alipur village in Patiala district, the model builds on a decade of avoiding stubble burning. He now uses his own machinery to provide residue-management services to other farmers, expanding the area under no-burn practices while earning from the equipment.

Manmeet owns 16 acres and cultivates another 24 acres on lease. Through his custom hiring centre, he provides machinery for in-situ crop-residue management and direct-seeded rice (DSR), in which paddy is sown directly rather than transplanted into puddled fields. Equipped with a Super Seeder and a combine harvester fitted with a Super Straw Management System (Super SMS), he managed residue across 200 to 300 acres last season and aims to cover around 300 acres this season.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The PRANA programme has helped him connect with farmers seeking alternatives to stubble burning and those interested in DSR. The programme aims to expand access to machinery by connecting equipment owners with farmers who cannot afford to purchase it themselves. PRANA focuses on in-situ crop-residue management, which means managing paddy straw within the field where it is generated rather than burning it or removing it from the field.

“Timely access is critical. Paddy harvesting and wheat sowing follow one another within a narrow window, and farmers who cannot secure machinery when required may resort to burning to clear their fields in time for the next crop,” Manmeet said.

Under PRANA model, service providers receive incentives of Rs 300 per acre for verified stubble-management work and DSR, over and above the charges collected from farmers. The arrangement encourages machinery owners to cover more land while making equipment accessible to more farmers.

“Many farmers own these machines but use them only on their own land or on a few acres belonging to friends and acquaintances. Encouraging them to cover more area can help more farmers manage stubble without burning it,” Manmeet said, adding that the service also provided an additional income source.

Story continues below this ad

In the Nabha area, Jarnail Singh is following a similar approach. He cultivates 10 acres of paddy and provides stubble-management and DSR services to other farmers. After covering 55 acres last season, he has taken up around 75 acres this season, using a rotavator to manage residue.

“I will earn Rs 22,000 in incentive if I manage stubble on 75 acres this year,” he said. PRANA has helped him connect with farmers beyond his own holdings.

Other service providers are using different combinations of machinery depending on field conditions and the method adopted. Nirmal Singh, another farmer involved in stubble management, uses a Happy Seeder and other equipment to manage residue while preparing fields for the next crop. A Happy Seeder or Super Seeder can sow wheat amid paddy residue, while a Super SMS attached to a combine chops and spreads straw during harvesting. Mulchers and rotavators offer additional options.

Another farmer Hardeep Singh has around 90 to 95 acres under stubble management and DSR, using a mulcher, a Happy Seeder and other equipment. He said PRANA was working to connect custom hiring centres and machinery-owning farmers with those needing equipment, while ensuring timely access during the short window between paddy harvesting and wheat sowing.

Story continues below this ad

The benefits extend beyond reducing farm fires and smoke. Retaining crop residue in fields can help recycle nutrients and support soil health, while DSR can reduce irrigation requirements under suitable conditions.

“PRANA has been promoting regenerative and no-burn agriculture in Punjab since 2021. In 2024, it partnered with the AgResults Initiative to pilot a pay-for-results model that rewards service providers for adoption of DSR and in-situ crop-residue management,” said Dr Sushil Saigal, interim managing director of The Nature Conservancy India Solutions.

According to PRANA’s report on the first year of the model, 6,300 acres were brought under DSR and 28,000 acres under in-situ crop-residue management. Service providers generated more than US $800,000 in business, excluding incentives, while over US $100,000 was disbursed for verified outcomes.

The programme’s 2025-26 figures show more than 32,000 acres under regenerative agricultural practices, 36,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions avoided and 6.5 billion litres of water saved. The average area covered per service provider was 93 acres under crop-residue management and 63 acres under DSR. Average incentives stood at US$325 and US$150, respectively, while average revenues were US$2,400 and US$1,100.

“Around 200 farmers are working with PRANA this season,” Saigal said, describing service providers as a crucial link in expanding access to machinery and scaling up no-burn practices.