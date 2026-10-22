Punjab stubble-burning paradox: More farm fires, fewer FIRs amid fast harvest

Punjab has recorded more satellite-detected stubble-burning incidents despite faster paddy harvesting, even as the number of FIRs registered against farmers has fallen by nearly two-thirds this season, according to official figures updated till October 21.
A comparison of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) figures for October 21, 2025, and October 21, 2026, shows that satellite-detected farm fire incidents increased by 9.4 per cent, from 415 to 454. Over the same period, FIRs registered on the charge of causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety fell from 170 to 62, a decline of 63.5 per cent.
The figures show a marked divergence between the increase in satellite detections and the criminal cases registered against violators. Red entries against violators have also declined in land revenue records, while the number of warning and showcause notices issued to field-level nodal officers has edged up.
The faster pace of harvesting, however, has coincided with an increase in satellite-detected fires.
Tarn Taran remained the biggest hotspot, recording 218 incidents against 136 during the corresponding period last year. Amritsar reported 125 incidents, compared with 120 last year. Together, the two districts accounted for 343 of the 454 incidents recorded across the state.
Lower compensation recovery
The fall in FIRs is accompanied by a decline in environmental compensation imposed on violators. The cumulative compensation fell from Rs 9.60 lakh across 189 cases by October 21, 2025, to Rs 8.30 lakh across 164 cases this year.
The amount recovered also declined, from Rs 6.25 lakh last year to Rs 4.30 lakh this year. Red entries in land revenue records fell from 165 to 130.
The state issued 192 warning and showcause notices to field nodal officers this year, against 191 during the corresponding period last year. The figures provided show no chargesheets, suspensions or prosecutions initiated by the CAQM against officers in either period.
The contrasting trends raise questions about the consistency of enforcement as the harvesting season progresses.
More inspections, fewer confirmed fires
The gap between satellite alerts and physical verification is another notable feature of this season’s monitoring.
Field teams inspected 401 sites following satellite alerts by October 21, compared with 347 during the corresponding period last year. Yet active stubble burning was physically confirmed only at 168 sites, against 210 last year.