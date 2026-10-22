Punjab stubble-burning paradox: More farm fires, fewer FIRs amid fast harvest

Punjab has recorded more satellite-detected stubble-burning incidents despite faster paddy harvesting, even as the number of FIRs registered against farmers has fallen by nearly two-thirds this season, according to official figures updated till October 21.

A comparison of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) figures for October 21, 2025, and October 21, 2026, shows that satellite-detected farm fire incidents increased by 9.4 per cent, from 415 to 454. Over the same period, FIRs registered on the charge of causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety fell from 170 to 62, a decline of 63.5 per cent.

The figures show a marked divergence between the increase in satellite detections and the criminal cases registered against violators. Red entries against violators have also declined in land revenue records, while the number of warning and showcause notices issued to field-level nodal officers has edged up.