With 94 per cent of paddy harvesting completed, Punjab’s farmers are racing against time to prepare their fields for wheat. But with 54 per cent of the state’s wheat area still awaiting sowing, a large number of harvested fields are yet to be cleared of paddy stubble. The narrowing window for wheat sowing is putting pressure on farmers to dispose of the residue quickly, either through machinery or by burning it.

Driven by a single-day peak of 1,152 incidents on Diwali, farm fires in Punjab have rapidly escalated —accounting for nearly 88 per cent of the season’s 4,657 blazes in just 15 days and putting the state on track to eclipse last year’s total of 5,114 cases.

The recommended sowing window for wheat is November 1 to 15. However, farmers often begin sowing as early as October 26-27 to complete the operation within the prescribed period and avoid a delay that can affect crop yield.

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The urgency is reflected in the farm-fire figures: of the 4,657 farm fires recorded between September 15 and November 9, nearly 88 per cent (4,076) occurred in just 15 days, with the highest single-day count of 1,152 reported on November 8, Diwali day, from October 26 to November 9. The figures indicate that the burning has intensified during the period when farmers have been preparing their fields for wheat sowing.

According to the latest figures, only 46.1 per cent (16 lakh hectares) of Punjab’s approximately 34.5 to 35 lakh hectares under wheat has been sown so far.

The district figures show wide variations. Gurdaspur has recorded the highest progress, with 84.2 per cent of its wheat area sown, followed by Malerkotla at 74.5 per cent, Patiala at 69.9 per cent, SBS Nagar at 65.6 per cent and Rupnagar at 61.6 per cent.

At the other end, Sri Muktsar Sahib has recorded sowing on just 21.8 per cent of its area, followed by Bathinda at 23.7 per cent, Fazilka at 25.3 per cent, Jalandhar at 27.7 per cent and Pathankot at 33.3 per cent. These districts have a larger share of their wheat-sowing work still to complete.

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Punjab has more than 1.25 lakh crop-residue management machines, with around 70,000 Super Seeders — which is among the most sought-after implements after the Happy Seeder.

A Super Seeder cuts and incorporates standing paddy residue into the soil while preparing the field and sowing wheat in the same operation. A machine can cover around seven to eight acres a day.

At this capacity, if the available machines are deployed efficiently and work regularly, they could cover close to 12 lakh hectares in six days, including today. In theory, the remaining 18-19 lakh hectares could be covered in around 10 days. Punjab had 32.86 lakh hectares under paddy during the kharif season, while its total wheat area is around 35 lakh hectares.

Also read | How weather and govt policy slowed Punjab’s wheat procurement this season

However, the availability of machines does not necessarily translate into their effective use. In previous seasons, their utilisation has remained uneven. Farmers have often cited the cost of operating these machines as a reason for not using them and opting to burn the residue instead. Access to machines, their timely availability and the cost of field operations remain crucial to whether farmers can manage the residue without burning.

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Punjab Agriculture Department Director Gurjit Singh Brar could not be contacted.

Narrowing of harvest-sowing window

Narinder Singh Benipal, joint director of Plant Protection of the Agriculture Department, said, “The window for harvesting the remaining paddy crop and sowing wheat is narrowing rapidly. With more than half of the wheat area still awaiting sowing and the ideal sowing period already underway, the focus now needs to shift to districts where a large share of the wheat area remains unsown. More crop-residue management machinery must be mobilised in these districts, with farmers encouraged and supported to use it instead of burning paddy stubble to clear their fields. The coming days will be crucial in ensuring that the rush to complete wheat sowing does not lead to another surge in farm fires.

This year, officials in the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) say farmers appear to have taken the signal that the government is unlikely to initiate major action against them for burning paddy residue. With Assembly elections approaching, the government has also been seen as reluctant to take a tough line against farmers. The perception of limited enforcement, officials say, has added to the challenge of containing farm fires.

They said that last year Punjab recorded 5,114 stubble burning cases between September 15 and November 30, but this year Punjab has already recorded 4,657 cases and may cross last year’s figure.

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Tarn Taran district has recorded the highest number of stubble-burning fires this season so far. Satnam Singh Sandhu, a farmer who owns 10 acres in the district, said, “On five acres, I did not burn the stubble and used a Super Seeder to sow wheat, but it cost me Rs 3,500 per acre. On the remaining five acres, I burnt the stubble and used a simple till-drill machine, which cost me Rs 1,500 per acre, to sow wheat. The government should provide farmers with some incentive to adopt stubble management methods so that they can avoid burning. Also, sometimes there is shortage of machines in particular area and farmers cannot wait when we showing window is tight after paddy harvesting”.