Punjab: STF busts international drug racket, two cops, NRI held

The Special Task Force of the Punjab Police on Thursday busted an international drug racket with the arrest of three persons including a former DSP Vimal Kant, serving ASI Munish Kumar and NRI Ranjeet Singh, who is the racket’s kingpin.

Ranjeet, also known as Jeeta Morh, is also a kabaddi player. It has been learnt that the role of eight senior police officials of Punjab and three politicians has come under scanner.

So far, 12 people have been booked in the case and half the accused are from Jalandhar and Kapurthala. STF team are now conducting raids in these two districts.

The case, however, was registered under Section 21, 25, 27, 27(A), 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at STF police station in Mohali.

Apart from the three arrested, others booked are NRI Jeeta Morh’s wife Rajinder Kaur, Simranjit Singh of Phagwara, two Jalandhar-based Chartered Accountants Dinesh Sarna and Manoj Sarna, Arendeep Singh of Kapurthala, Canada-based NRI Davinder Singh, ASI Jagdish Singh, Gurjant Singh and Bhupinder Singh of Tarn Taran.

The FIR (the copy of which is available with The Indian Express) revealed that the kingpin Ranjeet Singh had close connection with politicians. He was allegedly running a drug racket and the money earned from here was being invested in the real estate business.

STF said that it has recovered 100 gram of heroin and a weapon at the moment and major recoveries are likely to take place.

According to the FIR, the enforcement directorate (ED) Jalandhar also submitted a report before the Punjab and Haryana High Court related to transactions worth Rs 27 crore made by Ranjeet Singh, Rajinder Kaur and Arendeep Singh.

The FIR says that a complaint was filed with the STF chief, Harpreet Singh Sidhu, by one Vasu Pathak, a resident of Sultanpur Lodhi in district Kapurthala.

The complainant said that Ranjeet Singh alias Jeeta Morh was running an international drugs racket and his accomplices were selling it in Kapurthala, Jalandhar and Ludhiana. He further claimed that Davinder Singh and Ranjeet were

partners in the real estate firms and Ranjeet has been in contact with Gurjant Singh of Havelian village in Tarn Taran, who is facing several NDPS case for smuggling heroin.

Also, Ranjit is linked with notorious criminal Sonu Kangla who is facing 45 criminal cases. The FIR says, “Davinder Singh was caught in the US with heroin consignment. Ranjeet has created some firms to convert this drug earned money into white money and for this purpose he had even appointed two chartered accountants,

Dinesh Sarna and Manoj Sarna.

The smuggling was allegedly done using luxury cars. FIR says that former DSP Bimal Kant and Simaranjit Singh of Phagwara were also working for Ranjeet Singh, who was smuggling drugs in connivance with senior police officials.