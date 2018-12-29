Punjab STF arrests two men from Haryana with 30 gm heroin

THE ANTI-DRUG Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police on Friday arrested two Haryana residents and recovered 30 gm heroin from them. One of the accused is an engineer while the other is a property dealer, officials said. Both the accused were produced in the court and remanded in one-day police custody. The accused were identified as Davinder Singh and Davinder Bainsla alias Lala, both residents of Faridabad in Haryana.

STF SP Rajinder Singh Sohal said that they received a tip-off that two persons were carrying drugs to Mohali city in their car, following which a special naka was set up at Phase II light point on Friday afternoon. “Our team stopped a Maruti Swift car bearing Delhi registration number. On checking our team recovered drugs from the accused,” Sohal added.

SP Sohal said that during interrogation, Davinder Singh told them that he was a property dealer but around four months ago, he met one of his friends, Sunny, and started taking drugs. Davinder Bainsla is a engineer and also owns a water processing plant. He came in contact with Davinder Singh and started taking drugs. They both used to go to Delhi to take drugs from a Nigerian resident and supply in Mohali.

Sohal added that the accused used to take heroin from their supplier for Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 per gram and used to sell around Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 to their clients. “They did not know the name of the Nigerian resident. We shall soon reach the people who were supplying drugs to these accused,” Sohal said.

A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the STF police station at Phase IV.