Punjab: State transport buses to run from tomorrow

Punjab will allow State Transport Undertaking buses from Wednesday onwards to ply on select routes from point to point between major cities and district headquarters with 50 per cent occupancy and ensuring social distancing.

Transport Minister Razia Sultana said as per the decision, these buses will start from bus stands and all passengers will be screened before they are allowed to board the buses.

The minister said that the Transport Department would ensure that health and hygiene protocol pertaining to COVID-19 is completely adhered to while plying of buses and other transport.

All passengers will be required to wear masks and their hands would be sanitised with hand sanitisers. The buses will ply only in non-containment zones.

