Punjab starts ‘massive campaign’ against stray dogs, has only 1 dog pound in state

With only one stray dog pound in Ludhiana among 166 ULBs in the state capable of housing 500 dogs, and no euthanasia policy for stray dogs in place, Punjab launched a massive drive against stray dogs on Friday.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the campaign on X on Thursday evening, stating: “Following the Honourable Supreme Court’s decision, the Punjab government will launch a massive campaign starting tomorrow to eliminate stray and killer dogs that pose a threat to the lives of children and passersby… Thanks to the Supreme Court.”

Sources in the government said Punjab would follow the Supreme Court guidelines on euthanasia. Following the apex court’s orders directing authorities to euthanise ferocious and sick stray dogs, the government is expected to formulate a policy soon. The state’s Local Bodies Department has a stray dog policy with two components including Animal Birth Control (ABC) and shifting strays to dog pounds. “The euthanasia policy is to be formulated only after the SC orders,” an official said.

“However, among the state’s 23 districts, only Ludhiana has a dog pound that can house 500 dogs. It is located at Haibowal in Ludhiana. There are no dog pounds elsewhere in the state. We will have to acquire land to set up such facilities. Since land is available at a premium, we will have to identify suitable parcels away from populated areas. These will be set up soon,” an official said.

He added, “We cannot kill dogs immediately. The Supreme Court has not stated that the dogs are to be culled; they are to be euthanised. Euthanasia is a lengthy procedure. We will need the help of veterinarians, who will certify whether dogs are rabid, ferocious, or sick. Only those animals will be euthanised. We must wait for the policy. Even for the euthanasia policy, veterinarians will need to certify the cases. We have to follow a proper system.”

On the dog-catching operations, Punjab Local Bodies Minister Harjot Bains said, “We have to start at 11 am.” Asked about the lack of dog pounds in Punjab, he replied, “I am new to this department. We will be setting up temporary shelters across the state. We have already shared guidelines with Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).”

The minister said the stray dog menace was widespread. “We will euthanise ferocious dogs as per the laid-down procedure. We will remove dogs from religious places, public places, schools, and other educational institutions. We will rope in dog lovers. NGOs will also be engaged. Staff members were asked to be on the field at 11 am. They are already there,” he said.

Stray dog count

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The government does not have an official count of stray dogs. According to a study titled Stray Dogs and Public Health: Population Estimation in Punjab, India, published by the National Library of Medicine and the National Center for Biotechnology Information, estimates of the mean stray dog population in Punjab ranged between 5.19 lakh and 15.69 lakh, based on different methodologies. The study covered the period from August 2016 to November 2017.

An official said precise estimates were difficult because stray dog populations fluctuate constantly. “This was an academic study,” the official said. Punjab has also recorded 3.34 lakh dog-bite cases.

A former member of the Animal Welfare Board of India, Dr Sandeep Jain, has written to the board to issue an urgent circular to all states/UTs regarding the Supreme Court’s judgment on stray dog management. He has sought immediate clarity to ensure both public safety and compliance with the law. The state authorities need to be enlightened on the classification and status of street dogs or community dogs.

They should be asked to file affidavits before the high courts in the prescribed format on ABC centres, vets, sterilisation, vaccination, and removal of dogs from institutional areas, he said.