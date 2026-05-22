Punjab starts ‘massive campaign’ against stray dogs, has only 1 dog pound in state

With only one stray dog pound in Ludhiana among 166 ULBs in the state capable of housing 500 dogs, and no euthanasia policy for stray dogs in place, Punjab launched a massive drive against stray dogs on Friday.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the campaign on X on Thursday evening, stating: “Following the Honourable Supreme Court’s decision, the Punjab government will launch a massive campaign starting tomorrow to eliminate stray and killer dogs that pose a threat to the lives of children and passersby… Thanks to the Supreme Court.”
Sources in the government said Punjab would follow the Supreme Court guidelines on euthanasia. Following the apex court’s orders directing authorities to euthanise ferocious and sick stray dogs, the government is expected to formulate a policy soon. The state’s Local Bodies Department has a stray dog policy with two components including Animal Birth Control (ABC) and shifting strays to dog pounds. “The euthanasia policy is to be formulated only after the SC orders,” an official said.
“However, among the state’s 23 districts, only Ludhiana has a dog pound that can house 500 dogs. It is located at Haibowal in Ludhiana. There are no dog pounds elsewhere in the state. We will have to acquire land to set up such facilities. Since land is available at a premium, we will have to identify suitable parcels away from populated areas. These will be set up soon,” an official said.
He added, “We cannot kill dogs immediately. The Supreme Court has not stated that the dogs are to be culled; they are to be euthanised. Euthanasia is a lengthy procedure. We will need the help of veterinarians, who will certify whether dogs are rabid, ferocious, or sick. Only those animals will be euthanised. We must wait for the policy. Even for the euthanasia policy, veterinarians will need to certify the cases. We have to follow a proper system.”
On the dog-catching operations, Punjab Local Bodies Minister Harjot Bains said, “We have to start at 11 am.” Asked about the lack of dog pounds in Punjab, he replied, “I am new to this department. We will be setting up temporary shelters across the state. We have already shared guidelines with Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).”
The minister said the stray dog menace was widespread. “We will euthanise ferocious dogs as per the laid-down procedure. We will remove dogs from religious places, public places, schools, and other educational institutions. We will rope in dog lovers. NGOs will also be engaged. Staff members were asked to be on the field at 11 am. They are already there,” he said.
Stray dog count
Story continues below this ad
The government does not have an official count of stray dogs. According to a study titled Stray Dogs and Public Health: Population Estimation in Punjab, India, published by the National Library of Medicine and the National Center for Biotechnology Information, estimates of the mean stray dog population in Punjab ranged between 5.19 lakh and 15.69 lakh, based on different methodologies. The study covered the period from August 2016 to November 2017.
An official said precise estimates were difficult because stray dog populations fluctuate constantly. “This was an academic study,” the official said. Punjab has also recorded 3.34 lakh dog-bite cases.
A former member of the Animal Welfare Board of India, Dr Sandeep Jain, has written to the board to issue an urgent circular to all states/UTs regarding the Supreme Court’s judgment on stray dog management. He has sought immediate clarity to ensure both public safety and compliance with the law. The state authorities need to be enlightened on the classification and status of street dogs or community dogs.
They should be asked to file affidavits before the high courts in the prescribed format on ABC centres, vets, sterilisation, vaccination, and removal of dogs from institutional areas, he said.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More