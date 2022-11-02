Punjab starts entrepreneur scheme in 31 govt schools

Taking yet another leaf from Delhi’s ‘model of education’, Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains launched “Business Blaster Young Entrepreneur Scheme” in 31 government schools across nine districts of Punjab as a pilot project, Tuesday.

Bains said that the project will help to fulfill dream of the students studying in the government schools to become entrepreneurs. Bains said that the AAP government wants to make Punjab’s education model better than the rest of the world, and they are working dedicatedly to ensure that the students who have studied in the Punjab government schools would not be concerned about their future.

He said that in order to boost business enterprises in the state, children of government schools will become “job givers” and not “job seekers”. He said that to fulfil this aim, the Punjab government decided to start the Business Blaster Young Entrepreneur Scheme. The students of classes 11 will be provided seed money of Rs 2,000 to start a business, which is aimed at developing young entrepreneurs at the school-level. He said that under the first phase the scheme will be launched in 31 schools in 9 districts of Punjab state including Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Ropar and SAS Nagar.