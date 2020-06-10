Punjab sends panel of three names for UT SSP

At present, Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, a 2008 batch IPS officer, has been holding the charge of

Chandigarh SSP since August 22, 2017.

The UT administration on Tuesday received a panel of three IPS officers for the post of Chandigarh SSP from the Punjab government. The panel comprises the names of 2009 batch IPS officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal, 2010 batch officer Patil Ketan Baliram and 2011 batch IPS officer Vivek Sheel Soni.

After due consideration by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore, the panel will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for final selection.

At present, Nilambri Vijay Jagdale, a 2008 batch IPS officer, has been holding the charge of Chandigarh SSP since August 22, 2017. Her three-year-long tenure will end on August 22, 2020. Sources said Chahal, who is currently Mohali SSP, has bright chances as he is the senior-most IPS officer and has a better service record than others. While Soni is posted as SSP (Rural) Ludhiana, Baliram is posted as AIG, Counter-Intelligence, Amritsar.

UT Principal Home Secretary Arun Gupta said, “We have received a panel of three IPS officers from Punjab government. It is with UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore. The panel will be sent to MHA for final selection. The entire process will take around one month.”

Before being selected for IPS, Chahal was an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Chandigarh Police. He cracked the civil services examination during his service in Chandigarh Police. He is a native of Haryana. He had hit the headlines when he eliminated wanted gangster Gurshaeed Singh, alias Shera Khuban, in 2012. At that time Chahal was posted as Additional SP, Bathinda.

Terms of three officers of Chandigarh Police — DGP Sanjay Baniwal, SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale and DIG Shashank Ahand, a Haryana cadre IPS officer — are going to end in the next two months.

